Home > Tv > Tv News
News

It’s been a roller coaster ride: Vivian Dsena on completing ten years in the industry

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2018 11:02 AM

Mumbai: Actor Vivian Dsena, who has completed a decade in the industry, says that his journey has been amazing so far. The actor adds that he has seen many ups and downs in his career and has learnt a lot.

“It feels great; it’s been so far so good. As far as completing 10 years is concerned, it didn't feel like 10 years at all. It's been a roller coaster journey and I have learnt a lot of things. I have evolved as an actor during these years, and the journey is still on and I am still learning,” he says.

Quiz him about the secret behind his success, and he quips, “I just give it my 100 percent. I just do my work and I don't think whether my show will be a hit or not. I think perseverance and patience will take you a long way.”

While many may feel that luck plays an important role in this industry, Vivian disagrees. “I think you can be lucky once or twice, but not after that. People might say that he is lucky right now, but this luck cannot persist for long,” Vivian, who is known for his shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pyaar Kii Yeh EK Kahaani, opines.

His show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been getting a lot of appreciation. Vivian says this is because of the hard work that he and the team are putting in. “Everyone has been working very hard. We try to give our best to every shot. It is great that people are liking our show, that makes us want to work even harder,” he says.

While he loves interacting with his fans, Vivian has been fiercely protective about his personal life and likes to maintain a low profile. The actor says this is because of the hectic schedule that he has to follow. “I am selectively social and I love to interact with my friends and family. However, I have very long working hours and it’s quite an effort to take out time for my personal life,” he says.

The actor signs off saying, “I love my fans. I am here because of them. They made Vivian Dsena a household name. These are the people who love me and gave me so much adulation.” 

Tags > Vivian Dsena, Colors tv, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Zee TV's DID Li'l Masters

Launch of Zee TV's DID Li'l Masters
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days