It’s been a roller coaster ride: Vivian Dsena on completing ten years in the industry

Mumbai: Actor Vivian Dsena, who has completed a decade in the industry, says that his journey has been amazing so far. The actor adds that he has seen many ups and downs in his career and has learnt a lot.

“It feels great; it’s been so far so good. As far as completing 10 years is concerned, it didn't feel like 10 years at all. It's been a roller coaster journey and I have learnt a lot of things. I have evolved as an actor during these years, and the journey is still on and I am still learning,” he says.

Quiz him about the secret behind his success, and he quips, “I just give it my 100 percent. I just do my work and I don't think whether my show will be a hit or not. I think perseverance and patience will take you a long way.”

While many may feel that luck plays an important role in this industry, Vivian disagrees. “I think you can be lucky once or twice, but not after that. People might say that he is lucky right now, but this luck cannot persist for long,” Vivian, who is known for his shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pyaar Kii Yeh EK Kahaani, opines.

His show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been getting a lot of appreciation. Vivian says this is because of the hard work that he and the team are putting in. “Everyone has been working very hard. We try to give our best to every shot. It is great that people are liking our show, that makes us want to work even harder,” he says.

While he loves interacting with his fans, Vivian has been fiercely protective about his personal life and likes to maintain a low profile. The actor says this is because of the hectic schedule that he has to follow. “I am selectively social and I love to interact with my friends and family. However, I have very long working hours and it’s quite an effort to take out time for my personal life,” he says.

The actor signs off saying, “I love my fans. I am here because of them. They made Vivian Dsena a household name. These are the people who love me and gave me so much adulation.”