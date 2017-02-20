It’s a challenge to play an aged lady at a young age: Indrakshi Nag

Actress Indrakshi Nag, who is currently seen in Colors Bangla’s new show Resham Jhanpi (Shibaji Panja), says that now-a-days she is getting offers more of negative roles and interestingly she has developed a liking for the same.

The pretty lady said, “I played Mrinalini Devi (a serial on the life of Mrinalini Devi); it was a positive role and was liked by the audience. Saat Paake Bandha was the first serial where I essayed a negative shade. It also became popular among the audience. I have played positive characters but now-a-days, I am getting offers more of negative ones.”

When asked if she feels bad about it, she candidly said, “No, I don’t feel bad. I enjoy it when people say that onscreen I look positive but play negative roles. You will notice that my onscreen look has no negative shades because usually the antagonists wear loud makeup. I think this is very interesting that you don a positive look but play a negative role.”

Indrakshi’s current role in Resham Jhanpi is neither positive nor negative but eventually she will portray the main antagonist.

Revealing more about it, she shared, “In the soap, I am playing Ranjana, who is the daughter of a minister. She is married to Aditya (Joyjit Banerjee). She is a typical wife, who has two shades and right now she is neither negative nor positive. Her marriage is a political deal. She is fine with it but not overwhelmed. She realizes that her husband is good for nothing and calls him the servant of Dada Thakur. She does not mind calling a spade a spade.”

“A modern educated lady, she has accepted her marriage. But things will take a turn when her son will get involved in a relationship with Titli (Smriti Singh), which Maa Thakurun Rupmati (June Maliah) will support. Her marriage was a deal, her husband is good for nothing…she accepts everything but when her only hope, her son gets involved with the girl she changes into a completely different person. So, after five months, a leap will happen and my son will be shown as a grown up man. Since then onward, I will be the main antagonist of the serial,” she added.

The actress further said that after the leap, she will be shown as a older lady but her look will remain almost same in fact it will become more gorgeous. She signed off saying that it’s a challenge to play an aged lady at a young age.

