It’s challenging to play double roles: Debattama Saha

How many actresses get to play double roles in Bengali serials?

Guess not many!!!

Then we must say Debattama Saha is a lucky girl…

The cute and stylish actress is currently playing doubles roles in Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina (Subroto Roy Production).

It’s her debut serial which had kick-started from 27th June last year.

Presently, the daily sees Debattama playing the role of Soi and also Soi’s daughter, Nayantara.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, the actress talked about the challenges of playing double roles and more…read on-

She said, “There are many challenges of playing double roles. Both the characters are totally different from each other. Their age difference is huge. Soi is 25-26 year old while Nayantara is 17-18 year old. As per the current track of the show, Soi has aged and has become mad. So, her body language and communication is a bit different from other people. On the other hand, Nayantara is jolly, talkative, witty and funny. She is revengeful to some extent. She is innocent but clever also. She knows how to deal with evils and enemies. She gives sarcastic replies to such people but then at the same time she loves the people who are good.”

“I think this is really challenging to get into the skin of two entirely different characters and then think and act like them,” she added.

When asked if she is satisfied with the way the serial has shaped up and the opportunity that she got, she said, “Yes, obviously. I am getting to enact different shades in one serial. Such experiences enrich you as an actor and if you can hold on to it, it’s good for you. So, yes, I am loving the way the story has shaped up and the doubles roles that I am playing.”

“In the serial, it’s not that I am doing one character now. So, it never gets boring. It has become interesting,” she signed off.

Great going, Debattama!

