IT’S CONTROVERSIAL: Garima Jain wanted to make Vivian Dsena her ‘RAKHI BROTHER’, claims her mother!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar woke up this morning to a media report doing the rounds that Shakti actress Garima Jain, has ‘dumped’ Vivian Dsena and that she is going around telling her friends that she 'can’t bear him any longer and is quitting Shakti because of him'.

Very quickly, our diligent scribe got working on the details and contacted the actress. Garima was unavailable but her mother answered the phone clarifying that 'it is all a lie' and that the web portal did not bother to clarify the facts and published the piece of information. Garima’s mother was extremely disappointed and mentioned that it was a finger pointed at her family. She shared her disappointment in a candid conversation with TellyChakkar.

'The report mentions that the man bough Garima a car and an iPhone and even spent on her tiffin expenses. You mean that someone will gift Garima a car and her family will be okay with it? Will they accept it? The car was gifted to Garima by her brother on the occasion of Bhai dooj and I can provide an invoice too for it. We have four cars and for us the number 9 holds a lot of significance and hence we have a car number. After owning four cars why would we ask somebody or accept somebody’s gift? Before publishing the article, there should have been transparent communication.'

'If Vivian gifted her a car, the number would start with a Maharashtra code (MH), but you check all our cars they belong to Madhya Pradesh (MP). The registration is only of MP.'

'Also, there is a mention about bearing Garima’s tiffin expenses. Who is he to feed us? Poeple love our Marwadi food and I have always cooked and sent it for her colleagues on the set. The namkeen, sev is famous in Indore and I always used to get it with me when I used to travel from there. I cannot understand how come all of a sudden, after 2 years Garima’s name has popped up and that too so negatively!'

'Today,we also want to get our daughter married. Every interview of her mentions that she will get married where her mother wants. This is mental harassment. It is not right. And Vivian and Garima were friends. In fact, Garima had even bought a rakhi to make Vivian her brother. She told me “Mumma mujhe Vivian bahut acha lagta hai mein usko bhai bana loon?” I myself had got the rakhi for her. But Vivian said that he would prefer being friends. It was two years ago that the car was gifted to Garima by her brother and the report reads that Vivian has gifted her. It is absolutely wrong. I want to ask Vivian, when did he gift Garima a car?'

'Garima does not belong to a family where anyone will gift her anything and her family will accept and be okay with it. From the time Garima stepped into Mumbai, I rented an independent flat for her. She has never stayed with flatmates. And I bought a first-hand car for her. She learnt driving in Mumbai. In our culture we don’t believe in buying second-hand cars. I bought her a brand new smaller car for her to practice on.'

'She quit Shakti because travelling used to take a toll on her and she has a severe migraine problem. She discussed and mentioned that she would not like to continue and I agreed on the decision.'

With this, Garima’s mother put all the rumours and speculations to rest. What’s your take on the controversy? Let us know in the comments section below!