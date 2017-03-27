It’s demeaning to neglect actors on the credit list: Kanwar Dhillon

The good looking and popular actor Kanwar Dhillon, who is all set to be seen in Star Plus’ upcoming series Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee has raised his voice for something he thinks is going wrong in the industry.

Kanwar has posted a status on his Facebook account where he has mentioned that an actor’s name is never seen in the credit list of a show during its on-air time. He thinks that it limits an actor just to their character names.

He has also tagged his industry friends with a hope that it reaches the concerned people in the association.

We called up Kanwar to hear more on the initiative taken by him. He said, “I thought that it’s high time now to write about it. I am a follower of shows from the West; so whenever I compare their shows with ours. I realize that we are in for a biased approach. The real names of the actors are always kept hidden in a TV show and I don’t understand the logic behind this. The actors were given credits earlier, so why this sudden change and the disappearance of actors’ names from everywhere. It is important for an actor to get credit for the work done.”

Adding on, he averred strongly, “The biggest way in which it affects an actor is that we are stuck with our character names. People in public places, who recollect me from a show, call me by my character names. This was in my head from so many days, so I wrote about it. Even the names of the casting directors and creative people are flashed, so I think that at least four-five actors who are playing pivotal roles on the show should get credits.”

On voicing out his opinion on social media platform, Kanwar told us, “I think people should unite and ask the association to do something regarding this. Not everyone voice out their opinion and I am the one who did. I have tagged a few people from the industry, so let’s see how much interest people show. I just hope it reaches the person who will take an initiative. I have taken an initiative from my end. Things should be implicated and that’s not a big thing. I think it’s demeaning to neglect the actors on the credit list. We also work like everyone else is doing and we do even more than that.”

Have a look at what Kanwar has posted on his social media –

We hope your voice reaches out to the concerned authorities, Kanwar.