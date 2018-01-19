It’s double celebrations for Roshni Sahota and Kuldeep Singh!

The Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) actress, Roshni Sahota and Vighnaharta Ganesha (Sony TV) actress, Kuldeep Singh partied together to celebrate the latter’s birthday yesterday.

"Kuldeep and I are not only good friends but also own a production house in partnership called, Pravah Entertainment. We have number of successful short films produced under the banner. It was not only Kuldeep’s birthday but I have bought a new flat as well so it was dual celebrations for me, “Roshni said in her statement.

Kuldeep who turned a year added, "The establishment of our production house is a success in itself and my birthday gives me another reason to rejoice. The best gift I gave myself is Pravah Entertainment. The reason behind the party was not only my birthday but also an opportunity to thank all those who have supported me.”

