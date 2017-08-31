Adaa Khan is a true beauty in every sense of the word, be it her slender frame, toned bod or her big expressive eyes. It all started with a dream for TV beauty Adaa Khan. The actor who debuted with TV show Palampur Express has come a long way. Her Shesha act on Colors Naagin 2 is equally appreciated as it was in the first season. It has been a while since the TV hottie has taken up any new project post her fantasy drama. The TV actress is now relishing a much need recess from her busy schedule.

TellyChakkar.com caught up with Adaa a few days ago to know what is keeping her busy these days. The actor shared, she is chilling these days and enjoying the weather. “These days I’m travelling, spending time with friends and family.” Adaa also revealed that no work on her mind and if something interesting comes up her way, she’ll take it.

People close to the pretty lass would be familiar with her affection for her mother. Adaa lost her mother Parvin Khan in March 2013 to cancer. Adaa is a mamma’s girl for sure, with a beaming smile on her face, Khan revealed she has always been close to her mother, "for me she is still alive, she is still with me. I’ve always been a mamma’s girl! She has always been there for me.”

Everyone in the TV industry is aware of the hectic work schedule and the long hours of shoot with make up and humongous lights put on you. It is almost a mandate for every actor to look good and she sure is dexterous at it. She firmly believes that good food and a wholesome sleep is the key to her refreshment, she further affirmed, "I drink lots of water and at the same time meeting friends is very important. It keeps you alive and refreshed.”

Adaa in the chat with TellyChakkar.com revealed on how she reacts when TV actors name her ‘the TV hottie they’d like to get naughty with’ in our Quickie section. She shared, “It’s kind of funny and being a girl it is good to hear these things. I love it when someone calls me a hottie. It is crazy and it makes me laugh.”

A lot has been written about Adaa Khan and her equation with her co-stars in the media. The actress however feels that in her case things have been weighed on both sides. Quips she, “It’s really not fair to not give an actor their due and just writing about the personal equations. But with me it has been balanced. People have written about my work, my style statements and such.”

There are times when different things are appreciated in a different manner, in this case Adaa Khan the actor and Adaa Khan the individual, she affirms,“as an actor, when people appreciate my work, it satisfies and motivates me. Not just that even criticism should be taken in a right way. It could be taken as a stepping stone. It keeps you going as an actor. As an individual, peace at your work is something that will satisfy me.”

She concluded the rendezvous saying, “I take life how it comes. I hope something good comes my way.”

TellyChakkar.com wishes the damsel good luck for all her future endeavors.