Making people laugh is good karma: Shruti Rawat

Colors recently launched its new comical drama Bhaag Bakul Bhaag (Edit II) to make evenings stress free!!!

The story of the drama revolves around Bakul (Jay Soni), who is juggling to balance his two wives Jigna (Shruti Rawat), and Sheena (Hiba Nawab).

Pretty actress Shruti Rawat, who was last seen in SAB TV's Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hain, is playing Jigna in this daily, who gets married to Bakul at a very early age. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Shruti talks about her role and her stint with comedy shows.

Excerpts from the interview -

Talking about her role, she said, "Jigna is sweet, simple and an ideal daughter-in-law of the family. As she got married to Bakul as a child, she grows up dreaming to have a happy married life with him. Bakul is so innocent that anyone can dominate him but Jigna is so simple that even Bakul dominates her. Most of the times, women get dominated but Jigna is getting dominated because of her unconditional love for Bakul. Getting dominated because of fear is a different thing and I am totally against it but getting dominated just because you love the person and want to see him/her happy is different."

We asked Shruti whether playing a simple village girl has been easy for her and did she prepare herself for it. She said, "I was so chubby before so I joined gym and lost some weight to fit into the role. I have done such kind of roles in Gujarati projects, so I was quite comfortable in terms of language but character wise she is very different. Comedy is difficult but I like it. I feel that making people laugh is good karma. It’s easy to make people cry but it takes a lot of energy to make them laugh and if they do then everything is just worth it."

"The team is very good to work with and we work together on the scripts and improvise it. Everyone is very professional here. They are good co-stars and it’s always nice to have good colleagues," she added.

Since the story line of the newly launched daily revolves around the theme of extra marital affair, we asked her about her take on extra marital affair. She commented, "Extra marital affairs are just pathetic. I feel that that a partner should never forgive their philandering husband/wives. Life is too short, move on from them and seek happiness (smiles)."

Good luck, Shruti!