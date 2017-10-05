The game is finally on as the ideal matches on MTV Splitsvilla X will square off against each other in a fight to stay in the villa!

The next episode on Splitsvilla X will see the ideal matches - Priyank-Nibedita, Siddharth-Akshata and Haneet-Alisha challenge each other in a task to save their friends Baseer, Ripu and Maddy for being eliminated. While the boys will be tied together by their ankles, the girls will have to finish a puzzle in a given time span.

Speaking about the task, a source from the sets shared, “Priyank and Siddharth had a clear strategy to not let Haneet win. They paired up to help each other’s partners to finish the task the earliest. But, Haneet too gave a tough fight and used Siddharth’s weakness to his advantage.”

Will Haneet be able to take on both Priyank and Siddharth?