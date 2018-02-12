Home > Tv > Tv News
It’s a happy time for Oberoi brothers in Ishqbaaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2018 03:00 PM

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily series Ishqbaaaz will finally see some happy time. Finally the Oberoi mansion will light up with some real happy moments. Since past sometime, there’s a lot of drama happening in the show. Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) also left the house, after it was auctioned.

However, the duo will return to the Oberoi mansion. The Ram and Sita of the show will return to their office. Amusingly, the three Oberoi brothers will bond together. They will erase the LOC that was created within the house. The three brothers will wipe that line that parted their mansion. Furthermore, an elated Dadi will give Shivaay Ramcharitra Manas to validate the whole sequence.

(What do you think of Oberoi Brother?)

After a long time happiness will arrive in the Oberoi mansion. It will be a la Rajshri movie. Nonetheless, the happiness and good times will just be there for a short time being. We’ve also heard that there’s a Valentine’s Day track under the wraps of the makers.

Are you excited to see Shivaay and Anika romancing on the screens? Keep reading TellyChakkar, your one stop destination for all the gossips, updates and happenings of the telly world.

