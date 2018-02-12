It’s a happy time for Oberoi brothers in Ishqbaaaz

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily series Ishqbaaaz will finally see some happy time. Finally the Oberoi mansion will light up with some real happy moments. Since past sometime, there’s a lot of drama happening in the show. Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) also left the house, after it was auctioned.



However, the duo will return to the Oberoi mansion. The Ram and Sita of the show will return to their office. Amusingly, the three Oberoi brothers will bond together. They will erase the LOC that was created within the house. The three brothers will wipe that line that parted their mansion. Furthermore, an elated Dadi will give Shivaay Ramcharitra Manas to validate the whole sequence.

After a long time happiness will arrive in the Oberoi mansion. It will be a la Rajshri movie. Nonetheless, the happiness and good times will just be there for a short time being. We’ve also heard that there’s a Valentine’s Day track under the wraps of the makers.



Are you excited to see Shivaay and Anika romancing on the screens?