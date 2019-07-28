It’s important to keep changing your look in the show: Anirudd Dave

Actor Aniruddh Dave has gone in for a lean look in his current show Patiala Babes.

The actor has been working out and has been looking fantastic. Talking about his new look on the show, he says, “I have been working out and have lost some weight. I felt it was time for a new look and I am really satisfied with this one. My fans have loved it as well. I have been getting texts and messages on social media from them,” he says.

Aniruddh says it is very important for actors to keep reinventing themselves. “I feel it’s important to keep changing your look in the show. It helps keeps the interest of the audience intact as well,” he says.

Well, we love his new look for sure!