News

It’s moms Juhi Parmar versus Manasi Parekh in Kitchen Champion

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2019 07:13 PM

MUMBAI: Kitchen Champion is a culinary experience like no other. It takes the audience on a flavourful journey and has featured celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Jyoti, Rashmi Desai, and Debina Bonnerjee. These television stars don the chef’s hat and prepare delightful dishes.

Anchored by Arjun Bijlani, the show has been garnering a lot of eyeballs due to the special guests that grace the show every week to compete for points from the kids who judge their cooking skills.

While all the who's who have participated in the show, we hear that the next in line is none other than single mother Juhi Parmar, who will be competing with Manasi Parekh.

Our source informs us, ‘The episode has been planned to be one of three generations of women. Juhi and Manasi will be participating with their respective mothers, but their daughters Samairra and Nirvi will also make an appearance on the episode.’

Juhi has become one of the most sought after mommy bloggers in our industry besides being a certified tarot reader and actress, while Manasi is riding high on the success of Uri. Manasi’s workout and yoga videos with her daughter Nirvi are a rage.

Tags > Juhi Parmar, Kitchen Champion, Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Jyoti, Rashmi Desai, Debina Bonnerjee, Uri. Manasi’s, TellyChakkar,

