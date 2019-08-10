“It’s my secret wish for Taimur to become a cricketer”, says Kareena Kapoor Khan on DID

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s biggest talent-based reality show, Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions has been capturing audience’s hearts with some truly phenomenal performances showcased by its top 12 champions. The camaraderie of the three terrific judges - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco and Raftaar, has also been entertaining audiences along with the antics of the charming host Karan Wahi.



Celebrating India’s 73rd Independence Day, the theme for this weekend’s episode is ‘Happy Birthday India’ featuring veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and Indian Ghazal singer Shailendra Singh as guests! Chancing upon the opportunity of having the legendary cricketer by her side, judge Kareena Kapoor Khan wasted no time in expressing her admiration for Kapil Dev while revealing her desire for Taimur to become a cricketer. She said, “Of course, I would be very happy with whatever Taimur wants to do when he grows up, but there is still that secret wish for him to become a cricketer”. Requesting Kapil Dev to join her on stage, Kareena decided to learn how the ‘Haryana Hurricane’ holds a cricket bat so that she could teach Taimur all the techniques coming from the master himself.



Experiencing the innings first hand, ‘Bebo’ proceeded to bat first with instructions from the veteran, cheered on by the charismatic host Karan Wahi. As a request, Kareena also asked Kapil Dev to sign a cricket bat for Taimur, to which he quickly obliged!