It’s a new beginning for us: Aditi Sajwan on leap in Chidiya Ghar

Tellychakkar.com was the first one to report about SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar (Garima Productions) gearing up to take leap.

This popular comedy drama has welcomed two new members in the family. They are Bhavin Bhanushali, who will play Koyal (Aditi Sajwan) and Ghotak’s (Paresh Ganatra) son Gillu, while actress Anjita Poonia will be seen portraying Mayuri (Shafaq Naaz) and Gomukh’s (Sumit Arora) daughter Gaj.

Post the story jump of eight years, the Chidiya Ghar house and all the characters will be seen in a different look.

Speaking more about the leap, Aditi shared. “Leaps are always refreshing. It brings new feel to the show. For Chidiya Ghar team, it’s a new beginning. We will soon enter a new phase of life. Post the leap, the comedy and entertainment quotient will double up. Viewers can look forward to more relatable stories, and also tracks revolving around youth. Now our Chidiya Ghar family has extended, so looking forward to shoot and have fun together.”

The show has also seen a shift in the time slot. Talking about the same she replied, “Initially, we were all shocked and sad. But we realised that 8 pm is a very good slot and kids can also watch our show now.”

We wish the entire team of Chidiya Ghar a very good luck!

The team is currently shooting for the promo and the time jump will air from 23 May.