It’s not a gender-based issue: Yuvraj Thakur on slut shaming

Guess who are we going to see next on MTV Big F (Lost Boy Productions)?!

None other than Yuvraj Thakur!

Along with amazing audience with his role as Arjun in Humse Hai Life, he also became a youth icon overnight.

He followed up the success story with youth centric shows Best Friends Forever, Gumrah, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kaisi Hai Yaariyan and more. He also had his taste of fiction TV via Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

And now we are going to see the handsome actor in an intriguing episode of MTV Big F!

Talking to TellyChakkar.com about it, Yuvraj seemed pretty excited about his new project given the fact that this will be his fourth show on MTV.

“Big F had always captivated my interest from the first season. I was approached for two different stories earlier but couldn’t do it because of health issues. The show’s USP is that it breaks stereotypical concepts of today’s generation. It focuses on how women are no less, and they have the right to exercise their own wishes and wants,” says Yuvraj.

With the episode focussing on the concept of slut shaming, he shared, “I’ll be honest, when I see people misjudging someone or labelling a girl as a slut, I feel bad for them. According to me, these are people who are dealing with their own inner chaos. It’s not an issue of gender. It’s an issue of a person’s own reflection of his/her self.”

When asked about his role, Yuvraj said, “My character’s name is Zeeshan, and he isn’t the regular cool dude. You won’t believe, I wore a nose ring for the role! No urban TV character has worn a nose ring that I remember of. The story revolves around one girl who dates two guys. The difference for me was that I am not the protagonist; I am a part of someone else’s story which is unique for me. I had the liberty to improvise my character. That’s the thing I love about MTV.”

Yuvraj and Bani J’s relationship is no more a secret; when we touched the topic, Yuvraj giggled and said, “Bani is as beautiful as she has always been. She is my girlfriend and we do all the cute couple things as everyone does. We Netflix and chill, go on drives and eat ice-cream. We both have busy schedules and when we meet, we make sure we don’t talk about work at all. We are living in the moment and enjoying it.” So cute, right?

Apart from MTV Big F, Yuvraj is currently doing a campaign with Nike which includes a documentary on him.

Excited to see the episode? Let us know in the comment box below.