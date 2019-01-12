It’s not lip surgery; it’s lip filler: Sara Khan on her lip job

: Popular television actress Sara Khan has been trolled for her lip surgery. Clearing the air, the actress said that she has used lip fillers, and she wants to educate people that there's a difference between fillers and surgery.Sara will next be seen in a music video, and the track will be a recreated version of the original Bidaai track. Yesterday, she took to social media to announce the same. She shared a picture of herself and wrote that she will come up with a new music video that is a tribute to the Bidaai lovers and all brides-to-be.Social media users noticed a significant change in how her lips looked. Realizing she has done a lip job, they started trolling her saying how her lip surgery had gone wrong.In an interview with a publication Sara, who rose to fame with her performance in Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, cleared the hullabaloo revolving around her lips. She said, ‘There is news coming up that my lip surgery has gone wrong. I just want to share that my lip surgery has got completely amazingly done. And I love it myself so much. I'm loving it. I've used lip fillers actually, it is not a lip surgery.’‘So, the people who are saying its lip surgery are wrong. It’s a lip filler. I want to educate people that there's a difference between filler and surgery. From my debut show till now, I have only done one thing, which is to my lips, that too just now. Apart from that, I have groomed myself. But there's been no surgery,’ she added.Take a look at her picture below.