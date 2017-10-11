Karvachauth celebrations in a TV show has become a common trend!

Off late, we saw many shows rejoicing the festival and making the content of the show juicier by bringing in exciting new twists to make the drama more interesting. Following the same path, Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela will soon host a Karvachauth special incorporating a major drama.

In the coming episodes, Naren (Akshay Mhatre) will try to find out the real reason why Pooja (Sheen Dass) has come to the Vyas mansion and what her motive is. On a particular condition that the two agree on,

Pooja will ask Naren to obey her commands for 48 hours post which she will reveal the reason behind her entry in the Vyas mansion. The first condition that Pooja will put in front of Naren is to bring his father Harish back to home. Following Pooja’s orders Naren will bring his dad back to the Vyas mansion.

Later, Pooja and Surbhi will challenge each other as to who’s fast will Naren break first as a part of the Karwachauth ritual.

Will Pooja succeed in celebrating Karwachauth with Naren?