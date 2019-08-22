It’s a privilege to share the screen with them: Sanjivani 2’s Namit Khanna on working with Mohnish Bahl- Gurdeep Kohli

MUMBAI: The reboot of Sanjivani, Sanjivani 2, has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. For its narrative and performance of the cast, the show has been garnering good reviews. Namit Khanna is playing the male lead role of Dr. Sid. He is seen opposite Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Dr. Ishani in the medical drama.



The show premiered recently and within a few days, Namit has managed to win the hearts of audience. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Namit opened up on playing a doctor in Sanjivani as he said that his character comes from a chawl and has a humble background and his life’s purpose is to become the best surgeon and to be able to help people who can’t afford treatment and are suffering from various diseases.



The original cast members of Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli are also a part of the reboot version. Speaking about working with them, Namit said, “People ask if there is any pressure but it’s the complete opposite. Whenever I have scenes with them, I just feel so breezy. They are always there to guide us and even praise us. The amount of talent they have, it’s always amazing to watch them and learn. It’s a privilege to share the screen with them. Even Rohit (Roy) sir is so generous, kind and loving. I am so glad to have them.”