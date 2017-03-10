It’s a reunion for Sanjay Swaraj-Shruti Ulfat in Naamkarann

Star Plus’ Naamkarann has recently taken a generation leap making things more exciting and entertaining.

Pretty lady Aditi Rathore is seen playing the lead Avni in this Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada productions.

As reported by us, Zain Imam will play the male lead while Shruti Ulfat will play his loud Punjabi mother.

Now coming to another entry, joining Shruti will be Sanjay Swaraj as her husband.

Interestingly, the two had played a couple in Jamai Raja (Ravi Dubey’s parents).

Shares a source, “The couple will be really fun loving and funny. Their cute nok jhoks would add a lot of entertainment to the track.”

Talking about the reunion, Sanjay said, “What can I say, it is a great coincidence. I am really pleased to share screen space with Shruti once again. I am sure we will recreate our chemistry and keep audience hooked to our camaraderie.”

Sanjay’s entry will air in a couple of days.

