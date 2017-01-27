It’s ‘Singapore’ calling for Star Plus’ Saathiya?

The cast and crew of Star Plus’ popular show Saathiya (Rashmi Sharma Productions) now look forward to an overseas shoot schedule for their next major high point!!!

Yes, the team of Saathiya has been working out the story to bring in the young generation leads of the show for quite some time now.

Earlier, the team was scheduled to visit USA and then Spain for this particular schedule. However, things have been altered now.

Instead, the team will be flying to Singapore sometime in the first week of February, is what we have been told by industry informers.

As per sources, “In the Singapore track drama, Gopi (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) will come face to face with her son. She will bring him back to Modi House.”

As reported earlier by Tellychakkar.com, actress Shruti Prakash has already been introduced in the show as the love interest of Gopi’s son, to be played by Rohit Suchanti.

We buzzed Producer Rashmi Sharma, and the channel spokesperson but did not get any revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space for more updates.