Hot Downloads

Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

quickie
Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

I want to fly: Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

more quickie Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

It’s ‘Singapore’ calling for Star Plus’ Saathiya?

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2017 05:08 PM

The cast and crew of Star Plus’ popular show Saathiya (Rashmi Sharma Productions) now look forward to an overseas shoot schedule for their next major high point!!!

Yes, the team of Saathiya has been working out the story to bring in the young generation leads of the show for quite some time now.

Earlier, the team was scheduled to visit USA and then Spain for this particular schedule. However, things have been altered now.

Instead, the team will be flying to Singapore sometime in the first week of February, is what we have been told by industry informers.

As per sources, “In the Singapore track drama, Gopi (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) will come face to face with her son. She will bring him back to Modi House.”

As reported earlier by Tellychakkar.com, actress Shruti Prakash has already been introduced in the show as the love interest of Gopi’s son, to be played by Rohit Suchanti.

We buzzed Producer Rashmi Sharma, and the channel spokesperson but did not get any revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space for more updates.

Tags > Singapore, Star Plus, Saathiya, Rashmi Sharma Productions, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shruti Prakash, Rohit Suchanti,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest