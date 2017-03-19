It’s stupid to say that ratings don’t bother us: Shrenu Parikh

Stepping into a brand like Ishqbaaaz would always be a treat for any actor. And the pretty and petite Shrenu Parikh had no reasons to decline to play the lead of the show’s spin off Dil Bole Oberoi.

The Star Plus’ daily by Four Lions presents the love story of Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) for its viewers.

Not long back, when only Ishqbaaaz existed, the presenters were hounded with Vrushika Mehta’s fans who felt her love story with Omkara has been sidelined.

Left with no option, they had to pack her off from the show. Crying ignorant of all the hullabaloo, Shrenu said, “I had no clue that something like this happened. Only when I started getting hate mails did I realise something was wrong. But I am a very calm person and such things do not affect me.”

She also states that though ratings affect her, she knows it’s not in her hands. “It would be stupid to say that low numbers do not bother us. But as actors we have no hands in doing anything to improve it. We have our creative team who handle the content, we can just ask our fans to love our show.”

Shrenu, who has hits like Gulaal, Havan, Byaah Humari Pakki Hai and Yeh Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon...Ek Baar Phir is quite a grounded person in real life. As we spoke to her about auditioning for roles having reached a great height in her career, she quipped, “Even Amitabh Bachchan has to go through the procedures then who am I to complain. There is so much to learn from these people and one cannot just flaunt their laurels. When Rahul Dev was shooting with us, he behaved so professionally that I was amazed. Such people leave a mark on you and you want to better yourself. Also I am thankful to my parents who taught me to fly high but asked me to keep my feet grounded.”

And lastly confessing that she is single, the actress said, “There is no time to invest in a relationship at the moment. But I would really want someone who understands me and lets me be me.”

Hope you find your dream man soon, Shrenu!!