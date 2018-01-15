Home > Tv > Tv News
News

It’s tough for an actress to raise her voice on sexual harassment: Shilpa Shinde

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2018 07:05 PM

Popular television actress Shilpa Shinde, winner of Bigg Boss Season 11, says that after the "bad experience" she had with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, she does not want to act in television serials any more.
 
Often, winning the reality television show has translated to plum offers in the television space for celebrities. But Shilpa says after "whatever happened" during her stint with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai -- in which she essayed Angoori bhabhi -- she does not want to work on small screen.  

"I would rather explore the medium of films than television. After working for so many years, the way few people of the industry (referring to the producers of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai) treated me, I am disheartened. I do not wish to work in the TV industry anymore," Shilpa told IANS over phone.

In 2016, the actress left the above mentioned show due to issues with the producers. She also reportedly filed a complaint of sexual harassment against producer Sanjay Kohli.

Since the actress came out openly in the media and spoke about her experience, she faced trouble in getting new shows.

Asked if naming and shaming any big name in the industry takes a toll on an actor's career, she said, "Yes, it does.”

"It is tough for an actress to raise her voice on sexual harassment because the chances are they will question your character, they will ruin your career and they will defeat you in the power game. So one has to be very strong while fighting against these white collar mafias," said the actress, who had even won an Indian Telly Award for her comical performance as Angoori bhabhi.

Coming back to Bigg Boss, Shilpa was contending with another popular actress Hina Khan in the finale. Was she sure about her victory?

"Though I knew from the beginning that I deserve to win the show, it is a different world inside the 'Bigg Boss' house. It was a journey with lots of emotional ups and down. At this moment, I am a little overwhelmed to talk much about it, but of course, I am glad I won," she said.

Having started her career in 1999, Shilpa grabbed eyeballs with a daily soap Bhabhi. She acted in shows like Sanjeevani, Maayka, Chidiya Ghar, Lapataganj and more.

"See, in the last 15 years, people did not love me, but the characters that I played. They did not know how I am in real life as Shilpa Shinde. So now, everyone, who voted for me, they know my real self," said Shilpa.

"My confidence to win Bigg Boss did not come from the number of fans I had before entering the house. I am always confident that I am a good person. I have a lot of patience and tolerance, so I was confident to fight the game on that basis," she added.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Shilpa Shinde, Bigg Boss season 11, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Sanjeevani, Maayka, Chidiya Ghar, Lapataganj,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Do you think Shilpa Shinde is the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Shilpa Shinde was the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days