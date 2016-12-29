It’s twisted: When Kamya and Rubina pranked Vivian

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy!!!

Kamya Punjabi and Rubina Dilaik are superb actors and absolute mastikhors on the set of Colors’ Shakti.

Rubina recently uploaded a fun video on her Instagram profile wherein she and Kamya (playing Saumya and Preeto respectively) danced behind an unaware Vivian (Harman), between a shot.

The act is reflective of the positive ambience on the set and the bonhomie between the stars.

We are even more [email protected] A video posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:52am PST

They pulled a similar fast one on co star Roshni Sahuta as well.

We are twisted @panjabikamya @roshni_sahota A video posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:27pm PST

Well, keep the fun alive…team Shakti!!!