It’s twisted: When Kamya and Rubina pranked Vivian

Kamya Punjabi and Rubina Dilaik are superb actors and absolute mastikhors on the set of Colors’ Shakti.
Rubina recently uploaded a fun video on her Instagram profile wherein she and Kamya (playing Saumya and Preeto respectively) danced behind an unaware Vivian (Harman), between a shot.
The act is reflective of the positive ambience on the set and the bonhomie between the stars.
They pulled a similar fast one on co star Roshni Sahuta as well.
Well, keep the fun alive…team Shakti!!!
