Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

quickie
Amit Gaur

Intelligent successful women bowl me over: Amit Gaur

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Rohan Mehra or Swami Om: Who are you supporting in BB 10?

Rohan Mehra or Swami Om: Who are you supporting in BB 10?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

It’s twisted: When Kamya and Rubina pranked Vivian

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2016 05:20 PM

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy!!!

Kamya Punjabi and Rubina Dilaik are superb actors and absolute mastikhors on the set of Colors’ Shakti.

Rubina recently uploaded a fun video on her Instagram profile wherein she and Kamya (playing Saumya and Preeto respectively) danced behind an unaware Vivian (Harman), between a shot.

The act is reflective of the positive ambience on the set and the bonhomie between the stars.

They pulled a similar fast one on co star Roshni Sahuta as well.

We are twisted @panjabikamya @roshni_sahota

A video posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

Well,  keep the fun alive…team Shakti!!!

Tags > Kamya Punjabi, Rubina Dilaik, TV actress, Vivian Dsena, prank, Colors, Shakti,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top