It’s very difficult to make me a 'Murga': Raj Chakraborty

Popular director Raj Chakraborty, known for helming Bengali flicks like Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, Challenge, Proloy and Katmundu, says that it is not easy to make him a fool by playing a prank on him on 1 April, which is regarded as the April Fools’ Day.

At a recent press conference of a Bengali film when Tellychakkar.com quizzed him if he ever tried to make anyone a Murga on this day or was made by anyone, he answered wittily, “Neither I like to make anyone a Murga nor do I like to be made one.”

The cool and stylish director mentioned that it is difficult to fool him on this day.

He quipped, “It’s very difficult to make me a Murga. On 1 April, I remain extra careful. On this day, I do not believe anyone.”

Nice trick to disappoint the pranksters, we must say!

On the work front, Raj is awaiting the release of Champ, which stars love birds Dev and Rukmini Maitra.

