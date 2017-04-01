Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

It’s very difficult to make me a 'Murga': Raj Chakraborty

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2017 11:23 AM

Popular director Raj Chakraborty, known for helming Bengali flicks like Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, Challenge, Proloy and Katmundu, says that it is not easy to make him a fool by playing a prank on him on 1 April, which is regarded as the April Fools’ Day.

At a recent press conference of a Bengali film when Tellychakkar.com quizzed him if he ever tried to make anyone a Murga on this day or was made by anyone, he answered wittily, “Neither I like to make anyone a Murga nor do I like to be made one.”

The cool and stylish director mentioned that it is difficult to fool him on this day.

He quipped, “It’s very difficult to make me a Murga. On 1 April, I remain extra careful. On this day, I do not believe anyone.”

Nice trick to disappoint the pranksters, we must say!

On the work front, Raj is awaiting the release of Champ, which stars love birds Dev and Rukmini Maitra.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Tags > director Raj Chakraborty, April Fools’ Day, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, challenge, Proloy and Katmundu,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top