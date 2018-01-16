It’s work cum fun on the sets of Kajalata, says Debchandrima Singha Roy

When you have a lovely team, you never get bored but enjoy your work.

Well, actress Debchandrima Singha Roy, who is currently seen in Colors Bangla’s Kajalata, said that they never get bored on the sets of the show.

Speaking about the reasons, she said to TellyChakkar, “It is not that we keep on working all the time; we enjoy a lot too in between work. Adda, dance, pulling each other’s leg, clicking selfies and then if someone is sleeping we wake that person up suddenly to irritate him…so, all these fun activities keep us occupied when we are not shooting. It’s work cum fun on the sets of Kajalata. In fact, our director (Amit Sengupta) also enjoys with us. He is a nice person. He enjoys his work.”

The actress feels that such a positive environment motivates one to keep on working.

She said, “When you have such colleagues, you never get bored. Such an environment ups your energy levels and thus, even after working night after night you don’t feel tired; instead you enjoy your work.”

Keep up the spirit, guys!

Here check out the photo of Kajalata team-