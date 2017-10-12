The good looking and talented actor Vijayendra Kumeria turns a year older today.

The actor, who is currently winning hearts as Suraj on Colors’ popular daily Udann, celebrates his birthday today (12 October).

Vijayendra is already being showered with lots of love and good wishes from his loved ones and fans on social media.

When TellyChakkar spoke to Vijayendra to know more about his plans for the day, he told us, “I will be shooting today and today morning I woke up late with lots of called and messages. I will plan out for a party after few days when I will get an off. I had a cake cutting last night in the presence of few of my friends and family after I came back from shoot. I received some gifts as well.”

“Everybody from my team has called and messaged me and I have been receiving a lot of messages from my fans on Twitter and Instagram. I would like to thank all of them for wishing me on my special day and loving me so much. Keep loving me the same way as you do and I will try my best to keep all of them entertained,” he concluded.

TellyChakkar wishes Vijayendra a very Happy Birthday and a blessed year ahead.