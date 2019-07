MUMBAI: Aakriti Sharma, who has been religiously shooting for Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, has decided to take some time off from the show.



The current track of the show revolves majorly around Amyra and Sikandar. Hence, Aakriti has apparently got a breather for a quick vacation.



A source close to the actress revealed, 'Aakriti was in desperate need for a vacation, and since it is monsoon, the kid was craving a holiday and some time off with family. Aakriti is visiting Kerela. It is a family trip.'We couldn’t get through to Aakriti for a comment.Have a look at the uber-cute pictures of the young actress all set for her vacation.We hope the cutie has a wonderful time and comes back feeling refreshed.