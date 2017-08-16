Diya Mukherjee, who played the female lead role in the soap Tumi Ele Tai and was last seen in Agnijal, says that along with degrees, earning social knowledge is very important.

“Off course, education is important for everyone. And if you talk about any alternative career option then definitely it is very important,” Diya said when we asked how much education is important to her and if she thinks education will provide her an alternative career option.

She further added saying, “But I personally feel that I should not just earn degrees and sit back; I should also know about the responsibilities of a human being. Having social knowledge is equally important for an individual because one should also be a good human being.”

The actress, who has also been part of shows like Taranath Tantrik, Ek Masher Golpo: Bhrantibilas and played important roles in some of the episodes of Sony Entertainment Television's Crime Patrol, is currently in 12th standard.

So, we asked about her future education plans, she shared, “Well, after completion of Class 12, I'd like to do either English or Psychology honors. I won’t leave acting. I did serials but now I'm looking for big screen.”

When asked what kinds of films she would like to be part of, she said, “I would like to be part of different kinds of films with interesting story and character.”

Diya also mentioned that she has no plans of doing any acting course as of now but if she feels like she may pursue in future.

