It was amazing to be in Indonesia: Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani, who is one of the most popular and loved television actors, had an amazing time in Indonesia.



Speaking about the visit, Arjun told Times of India, “It was amazing to be in Indonesia. The people over there are so sweet and warm. They waited endlessly to meet me and greeted me with so much love and homemade gifts. It means so much to me.



The actor, who also visited an orphanage in Indonesia, further added, "I had heard of this place and the children there and I really wanted to go. I am very glad that I got the chance to do something for the kids.



On the professional front, Arjun has acted in TV shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjawan.