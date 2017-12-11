Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

It was a challenge to shoot the underground sequence in Ek Deewana Tha: Delnaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 12:58 PM

Once upon a time Saas Bahu dramas and scheming aunts ruled the roost but its the thriller genre now that has taken its leap. For the whole generation that has grown up on the cunning sister in law slipping salt in the tea instead of sugar, watching these thrill-every-minute series on prime television is quite a shift. 

The LSD films production Ek Deewana tha which is a thriller series aired on Sony Television has been coming up with a lot of twist and turns, its upcoming track will stun you. The latest track showed Odhni urf Delnaaz buried underground by Rajan Bedi played by Amar Upadhyay in an attempt to kill her. Rajan is seen placing a golf ball on Odhni’s head trying to get her out of his way to get Vyom and Sharanya back. The twist comes when Odhni tries to escape and runs towards the jungle to save herself. 

With this upcoming track having a lot of twist and turns and Odhni being buried underground Delnaaz shared some experiences and difficulties she had while  shooting for this scene. She mentioned how helpful the entire unit was and how keeping in mind her claustophobia and comfort Director Prateek Shah himself tried the scene first in order to maintain Delnaaz's comfort and then gave her a thumbs up to go ahead with it,  thats the sign of an amazing director isn't it?  Thats not all with delnaaz being really hesitant about shooting this upcoming track Delnaaz's real life support system Percy gave her a little suprise on sets.

Will Odhni be able to save herself and will she be successful in disclosing the hidden secrets of the house? 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Ek Deewana Tha, Prateek Shah, Delnaaz Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hidden Secrets,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top