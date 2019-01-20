News

It was a delight working with Kunal Roy Kapoor: Archana Shastri

By TellychakkarTeam
MUMBAI: Actress Archana Shastri has done quite some Telugu movies and a bit of Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films. She is a well known classical dancer and has been active on the list of nominations for awards shows.

Not only in South, she also explored the Bollywood space by making her debut with Mushkil where she shared screen space with Kunal Roy Kapoor.

In conversation with Archana, we asked her about her career graph to which she said, “Well I like doing performance-oriented roles. Mushkil was again a challenge as it incorporated a lot of action sequences. Also, we shot in extremely cold weather so it did pose as a difficulty. It was a delight working with Kunal Roy Kapoor, Rajneesh Duggal, Nazia and the entire cast and I look forward to other interesting prospects as well.”

As of now, Archana is being mentored by Ashish Kaul who has been actively encouraging young talents in the entertainment industry.  

