It was exciting to deck up in a Western avatar: Lata Sabarwal

: Popular television actress Lata Sabarwal is juggling between two very popular shows namely Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut) and Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams).Lata plays a traditional woman and a doting wife, daughter-in-law, and grandmother and hence only wears traditional outfits with heavy makeup and jewellery.She plays a grey character called Vasundhara in Ishq Mein Marjawan. A sequence in the show demanded her to wear a Western outfit, and the lady just rocked the look.TellyChakkar got in touch with the pretty actress, and she said ‘I was very excited to learn that I am required to wear a Western outfit for a major party sequence in our show. Being a thriller show, it has a lot of potential and scope to bring changes in characters and their looks. I was looking forward to be decked up in an avatar that I am not used to portray on screens.’We asked her about the feedback of the actors on the sets, to which she said, ‘Everybody quite liked the look. They were all happy and showered me with a lot of compliments. Nia (Aarohi) turned photographer for me, and the pictures turned out to be really nice.’On being asked about the response that she received from fans, and she said, ‘Fans have only seen me in positive roles, and this one, which has a grey shade to it, has also garnered a good response from my audience. They message me saying that they hate the character but love me.’We asked her how her Yeh Rishta family reacted to her stint in Ishq Mein Marjawan, and she said, ‘I am getting love and good compliments from all corners. The cast of Yeh Rishta also flooded me with good compliments.’What are your views on Lata’s new avatar? Hit the comments section below.