I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?
It was fun being punished by pretty girls: Manav Gohil

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Nov 2017 04:21 PM

What exactly do you do when you break up with your loved one? Do you hit the bar with your friends and mourn over the loss? Or do you hit the dance floor and party? If you found the second scenario strange, get ready for the peppy Baby Tera Fraud Romance in an album that is aptly titled Celebrating Fraud Romance.

Lizaa Malik will captivate the audience with her brand new single under the banner of prestigious music label, Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with 3 Door.

Lizaa Malik will flaunt her well toned body amidst the stunning architectural marvels and the very talented Tenali Rama actor, Manav Gohil will join her for the project.

Shedding some light on his experience, Manav quipped, "I had a great time working with the entire crew. The song completely belongs to Lizaa, she has done an outstanding job. I am doing a guest appearance in the song. It was fun playing a negative character being punished by beautiful girls in a music video. The video is very interesting and well executed."

When the tempo of the song increases, it undoubtedly gets high on its Hindi and desi feel.

