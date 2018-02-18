Home > Tv > Tv News
News

It was heart wrenching to see people commit theft to buy drugs : Abeer Soofi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2018 06:04 PM

Mumbai: Actor Abeer Soofi, who essays the role of Sai Baba in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mere Sai, says that Alcohol and drugs do not solve any problems that we face in real life so one needs to take a firm step and find the happy spot in life.

The actor said this in respect to the current track of Mere Sai. The current track on the show depicts the village of Shirdi encountering a drug menace. Sai Baba had rescued villagers from the clutches of drug addiction.

Abeer Soofi has practiced law before becoming an actor. He was deeply affected after witnessing drug addiction cases.

When contacted, he said, "I was a criminal lawyer before becoming an actor and practiced law for a brief period. During my stint I came across people turning to crime to satisfy their cravings for drugs. It was heart wrenching to see people commit theft to buy drugs and I couldn’t fathom the reason for people to get addicted to something which destroys their lives in all aspects. I used to advise people to stay away from it whenever I could. With the upcoming track on the show, I was glad that such a noble message will be sent to audiences all over. I discussed the dialogues with the creative team and also added my own inputs in the same.  It’s a humble request to all to steer clear of these drugs which only cause harm and nothing else. Find something constructive to do, stay connected to family and friends.”

What do you think of Mere Sai, Abeer Soofi, and Supriya Pilgaonkar?

“Alcohol and drugs do not solve any problems that we face in real life. One needs to take a firm step and find the happy spot in our lives. Also, on the show we are presenting a case of Shirdi being affected by drug addiction and how Sai Baba advises villagers to stay away from it and saves them,” he added.

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Mere Sai, Abeer Soofi, Sai baba, Toral Rasputra, Vaibhav Mangle, Kulkarni Sarkar, Abhishek Nigam, Chirag Dave, Hemant Thatte,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

Celebs attend Karan Veer-Barkha starrer '...

Celebs attend Karan Veer-Barkha starrer 'Couple of Mistakes' launch
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days