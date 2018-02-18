It was heart wrenching to see people commit theft to buy drugs : Abeer Soofi

Mumbai: Actor Abeer Soofi, who essays the role of Sai Baba in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mere Sai, says that Alcohol and drugs do not solve any problems that we face in real life so one needs to take a firm step and find the happy spot in life.

The actor said this in respect to the current track of Mere Sai. The current track on the show depicts the village of Shirdi encountering a drug menace. Sai Baba had rescued villagers from the clutches of drug addiction.

Abeer Soofi has practiced law before becoming an actor. He was deeply affected after witnessing drug addiction cases.

When contacted, he said, "I was a criminal lawyer before becoming an actor and practiced law for a brief period. During my stint I came across people turning to crime to satisfy their cravings for drugs. It was heart wrenching to see people commit theft to buy drugs and I couldn’t fathom the reason for people to get addicted to something which destroys their lives in all aspects. I used to advise people to stay away from it whenever I could. With the upcoming track on the show, I was glad that such a noble message will be sent to audiences all over. I discussed the dialogues with the creative team and also added my own inputs in the same. It’s a humble request to all to steer clear of these drugs which only cause harm and nothing else. Find something constructive to do, stay connected to family and friends.”

“Alcohol and drugs do not solve any problems that we face in real life. One needs to take a firm step and find the happy spot in our lives. Also, on the show we are presenting a case of Shirdi being affected by drug addiction and how Sai Baba advises villagers to stay away from it and saves them,” he added.