It was a pleasant coincidence: Deepika Singh on playing the character of Sandhya once again

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Apr 2019 12:00 PM

Talented actress Deepika Singh, who became a household name with her portrayal as Sandhya in Star Plus’ Diya Aur Baati Hum, is making her comeback on TV post her maternity leave with Colors’ Kavach Season 2 (Balaji Telefilms).

Interestingly, Deepika character is known as Sandhya even in Kavach 2.

When TellyChakkar reached out to Deepika to know her reaction on playing the character Sandhya again, and she shared, 'I myself was surprised. It was a pleasant co-incidence. People still remember me as my character Sandhya. However, Sandhya in Diya Aur Baati Hum and my character in Kavach 2 are very different. I hope that I receive same amount of love from the viewers.'

The actress has shared a promo of the new season and thanked producer Ekta Kapoor.

