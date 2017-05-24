It would be unfair to compare me with Nehalaxmi: Mansi Srivastava

Star Plus’ popular daily Dil Boley Oberoi (Four Lions) is set to witness a new entry!!!

After Nehalaxmi Iyer’s exit, the beautiful and talented actress Mansi Srivastava, who was earlier seen on Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Peterson Hill and many more, will soon be entering the daily as the new lead.

As per the track, she will meet Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) during a wedding ceremony, and their love story will shape up with the progress of episodes.

Mansi is all set to live a new character on Dil Boley Oberoi and she is quite excited about it. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Mansi said, “I am quite excited to meet the new family. Its going to be a new journey for me and I am looking forward to it.”

The on-screen pairing of Leenesh and Neha was already popular among fans. So we asked Mansi if she is ready for all the comparisons. “Everything is going good right now, and I haven’t received anything negative from fans. I am not looking forward to any comparisons because I think her character was different from mine. So I think people should never compare two characters that are totally different from each other," she replied.

We wonder if Mansi has followed DBO and is there any favorite character of her on the show. When we asked her about it, she replied, “Initially I used to watch it, and now I have started following it again, so I am quite aware of the story and the ongoing tracks. I love Anika’s (Surbhi Chandana) character and even Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo). It’s a funny one. I have met Leenesh and found him sweet and good to talk to.”

We also asked Mansi about her looks on the show. She said, “I think it’s going to be more on a simpler side, and I have shot in Indian suit and some nice jewelry. The looks given to the Dil Boley Oberoi characters are to die for.”

“I hope that people won’t spread negativity, and welcome me with an open mind. I a positive person and I feel that whatever happens, happens for good,” concludes Mansi.

We wish you good luck Mansi.