Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

It would be unfair to compare me with Nehalaxmi: Mansi Srivastava

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2017 01:28 PM

Star Plus’ popular daily Dil Boley Oberoi (Four Lions) is set to witness a new entry!!!

After Nehalaxmi Iyer’s exit, the beautiful and talented actress Mansi Srivastava, who was earlier seen on Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Peterson Hill and many more, will soon be entering the daily as the new lead.

As per the track, she will meet Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) during a wedding ceremony, and their love story will shape up with the progress of episodes.

Mansi is all set to live a new character on Dil Boley Oberoi and she is quite excited about it. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Mansi said, “I am quite excited to meet the new family. Its going to be a new journey for me and I am looking forward to it.”

The on-screen pairing of Leenesh and Neha was already popular among fans. So we asked Mansi if she is ready for all the comparisons. “Everything is going good right now, and I haven’t received anything negative from fans. I am not looking forward to any comparisons because I think her character was different from mine. So I think people should never compare two characters that are totally different from each other," she replied.

We wonder if Mansi has followed DBO and is there any favorite character of her on the show. When we asked her about it, she replied, “Initially I used to watch it, and now I have started following it again, so I am quite aware of the story and the ongoing tracks. I love Anika’s (Surbhi Chandana) character and even Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo). It’s a funny one. I have met Leenesh and found him sweet and good to talk to.”

We also asked Mansi about her looks on the show. She said, “I think it’s going to be more on a simpler side, and I have shot in Indian suit and some nice jewelry. The looks given to the Dil Boley Oberoi characters are to die for.”

“I hope that people won’t spread negativity, and welcome me with an open mind. I a positive person and I feel that whatever happens, happens for good,” concludes Mansi.

We wish you good luck Mansi. 

Tags > Star Plus, Dil Boley Oberoi, Mansi Srivastava, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Leenesh Mattoo, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Surbhi Chandana,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top