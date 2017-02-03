It's a 'cultural' treat in Sony TV's Indian Idol

It will be national integration at its best in Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol (Fremantle) this weekend.

The flavour of the episode will be the rich and vast culture that the different states in India showcase.

And representing a particular region in way of their get-up and song will be the Top 8 contestants.

So who will come dressed in what kind of attire?

We are all set with a preview..

Malvika Sundar, the South Indian will be dressed in an Assamese attire and will sing, 'Chad Gayo Papi Bichua’.

RP Shravan dressed in a Punjabi attire will sing, ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ while Mohit Chopra dressed in a Maharashtrian attire will render, ‘Deva Shri Ganesha’.

Tajinder Singh dressed in a South Indian attire will go on to sing, ‘Ruki Suki Roti’ and PVNS Rohit dressed in a UP attire will render the number, ‘Chalat Musafir’.

LV Revanth dressed in a Himachali attire will sing, ‘Chapa Chapa Charkha Chale’, Khuda Baksh dressed in a Rajasthani attire will sing, 'Aiyo Re', song from PK.

Finally Hardeep Singh dressed in a Bengali attire will sing ‘Bindu re Bindu’.

Which getup and song will you like to watch? Drop in your comments here.