It's fun to be around younger people: Nasirr Khan

Actor Nasirr Khan, who will be seen portraying the character of Pratap Dharmadhikari in TV show "Yeh Vaada Raha", says he loves to work with young actors as one gets to learn a lot from them.



Nasirr will be essaying the role of the successful owner of a music company in the ZEE TV show.



"It feels like second home here. I started my career with 'Ashirwaad' on Zee TV and here I am, again, doing my third show (after 'Tashan-e-ishq' and 'Amma') in the same year with the channel...I feel it's fun to be around younger people, as you get to learn a lot and the show gives me a chance to do just that," Nasirr said in a statement.



Talking about his role, he said: "As for my character Pratap, I feel as if I am playing myself. I don't have to act, I just have to keep standing up for what's right and supporting the righteous, just like I try and do in real life as well."



