Its Moms Juhi Parmar Vs Manasi Parekh in Kitchen Champions

Kitchen Champions anchored by Arjun Bijlani has been garnering a lot of eyeballs due to the special guests that grace the show every week competing with each other to win points from the kids who are judging their cooking skills.

While all the who's-who have participated in the show we hear that the next in line is none other than single mother Juhi Parmar who will be competing with Manasi Parekh. Our source informs us, "The episode has been planned to be one of three generations of women. Juhi and Manasi will be participating with their respective mothers but their daughters Samairra and Nirvi will also make an appearance on the episode."

Juhi has become one of the most sought after mommy bloggers in our industry besides being a certified tarot reader and actress while Manasi on the other hand is riding high on the success of Uri and her work out and yoga videos with her daughter Nirvi are a rage.