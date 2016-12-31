Hot Downloads

I would love to go on a quickie date with PM Narendra Modi: Umang Jain

News

It's a New Year wedding for Udann fame Ginnie Virdi

31 Dec 2016 03:22 PM

The first day of 2017, New Year, will be etched in memory forever for Udann fame actress Ginnie Virdi. Reason? The damsel is getting married on the day.

Ginnie, who plays Ranjana in Udann (Colors), is tying the knot with Parminder Singh Malhi (fondly called Bobby Malhi) in a private ceremony in Delhi tomorrow. Parminder is an advocate by profession. Two of them have been dating for some time now.

As per sources, "Most of the actors from Team Udann are already present in Delhi to attend the happy event. Ginnie and Parminder will exchange holy vows in Gurudwara in the morning followed by a reception in the evening."

When contacted, an elated Ginnie said: "It's a typical Punjabi wedding followed by reception. Thank you for the wishes."

Here's wishing the bride and groom a blissful life ahead!!!

