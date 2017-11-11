Indonesia and Indian TV actors have developed a strange connection!

It may be a popular tourist destination for Indians, but now, Indonesia is proving to be a hotspot for the small screen stars. The island nation is crazy about our desi actors and their shows, and it is evident with the rate at which the starry celebs are being roped in for projects in the country. Infact, Hindi TV shows have also gained an immense liking by the NRI’s and locals out there.

There is no doubt that Shaheer Sheikh is one actor with whom Indonesia is in love with and his show Mahabharat on Star Plus was not only loved abroad but was also a game changer for the mythology genre in the Indian television space.

Not only Shaheer, there were a plethora of known actors who were responsible for making the show a success it was. Post the show, the actors departed to exploring more avenues in their career, however, this recent picture proves that the actors have developed a close friendship and they may be thick as thieves.

Take a look at the picture above where they are having a gala time.

With all smiles, we are sure that the reunion was a pleasant one in Indonesia!