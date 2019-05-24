News

It's a Sindhi Family in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2019 03:37 PM

MUMBAI:Kahan Hum Kahan Tum seems to be becoming one of the most anticipated shows of the year on Indian Television as its first promo has really created a stir!  Starring Saif Ali Khan, the first look of the show has already created a lot of curiosity While rumors were doing rounds that the show would portray a Bengali family background we hear that the makers have in fact planned to show a Sindhi family backdrop on the show.  Our source informs us, "We have seen Gujrati, Bengali, Marwari and even Punjabi families on television But a Sindhi family backdrop has not yet been explored as much on television We have a few stereotypes that have been played up in films but besides that it remains an extremely unexplored community in our entertainment medium. Looks like the show may just be hitting home as producer Sandiip Sikcand too happens to be part Sindhi and since the maker believes in creating realistic content, we are sure this one is going to be quite unique!

Tags > Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Sindhi Family, Indian television, Bengali family, Gujrati, Bengali, Marwari, Sandiip Sikcand, realistic content, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

TV producers and actors unite for a noble cause!

TV producers and actors unite for a noble cause!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Hrithik Roshan
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shabbir Ahluwalia

past seven days