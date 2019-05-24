It's a Sindhi Family in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum!

MUMBAI:Kahan Hum Kahan Tum seems to be becoming one of the most anticipated shows of the year on Indian Television as its first promo has really created a stir! Starring Saif Ali Khan, the first look of the show has already created a lot of curiosity While rumors were doing rounds that the show would portray a Bengali family background we hear that the makers have in fact planned to show a Sindhi family backdrop on the show. Our source informs us, "We have seen Gujrati, Bengali, Marwari and even Punjabi families on television But a Sindhi family backdrop has not yet been explored as much on television We have a few stereotypes that have been played up in films but besides that it remains an extremely unexplored community in our entertainment medium. Looks like the show may just be hitting home as producer Sandiip Sikcand too happens to be part Sindhi and since the maker believes in creating realistic content, we are sure this one is going to be quite unique!