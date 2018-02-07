It's war between lovebirds Ssharad Malhotra & Pooja Bisht on her birthday

Mumbai: Lovebirds Ssharad Malhotra and Pooja Bisht will soon compete and go against each other.

Well well, before you run your horses and think otherwise, read the whole story. It is a well known fact that in the upcoming season of Box Cricket League (BCL), Ssharad Malhotra is playing for Nivedita Basu owned Kolkata Babu Moshayes. The TV actor has been the captain of the team in the past years, however, this year he will be playing as a mere member.

Nonetheless, this year’s edition of the sports show is going to be special for Ssharad and his partner in crime, Pooja Bisht. Interestingly, Pooja will be playing for Goa Sharks, a team that will be competing against Ssharad’s team. Both the team will be pitted against each other on various occasions. TellyChakkar, connected with Pooja to find out more about it.

“Actually it will be more fun. There’s no fun if I was in his team, I’ll be like a cheerleader,” the beautiful actress shares. She further adds, “We honestly didn’t plan for it. It just happened that we got in two different teams. We are more excited about the competition in a good way,” Bisht also revealed that she is a batsman and has played a lot of cricket in her school days.

Well, the fun doesn’t just end here. Interestingly, on 19 February which happens to be Pooja’s birthday, both will be pitted against each other, since a match is scheduled on the same date. It will be a match that would be highly anticipated in the whole season. “I don’t know if Ssharad will be that active in that match, since he has got a muscle spasm,” she discloses. The actress is prepping up for the league.

Isn’t that exciting? Whom will you be rooting for between Ssharad and Pooja? Comment below your opinions.