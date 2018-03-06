Home > Tv > Tv News
News

I've never been a Bollywood fan: Surbhi Chandna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2018 04:31 PM

Mumbai: Actress Surbhi Chandna says that she has never been a fan of Bollywood films.

"I have never been a Bollywood fan. There may have been times when I didn't know which movie was releasing. I was never that involved. One may feel that working in films is less stressful than making a daily soap, but I also feel that the reach that television has, no other medium has," Surbhi said in a statement.

What do you think about Surbhi Chandna?

Surbhi, known for essaying the role of Annika Oberoi in the show 'Ishqbaaaz,' had played a small part in actress Vidya Balan's film 'Bobby Jasoos.'

Tags > Surbhi Chandna, Vidya Balan, Bobby Jasoos, Ishqbaaaz, Bollywood films,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D Cruz & Sunidhi Chauhan...

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D Cruz & Sunidhi Chauhan in Super Dancer
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Aalesha
Aalesha
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days