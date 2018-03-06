I've never been a Bollywood fan: Surbhi Chandna

Mumbai: Actress Surbhi Chandna says that she has never been a fan of Bollywood films.

"I have never been a Bollywood fan. There may have been times when I didn't know which movie was releasing. I was never that involved. One may feel that working in films is less stressful than making a daily soap, but I also feel that the reach that television has, no other medium has," Surbhi said in a statement.

Surbhi, known for essaying the role of Annika Oberoi in the show 'Ishqbaaaz,' had played a small part in actress Vidya Balan's film 'Bobby Jasoos.'