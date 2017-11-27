I've never looked down on TV - Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh, who has refrained from doing TV shows for almost a decade now, says that he has never looked down onto the small screen as the medium played a big role in shaping his career.



"Television has a significant contribution to my career. All my TV producers, directors, actors and colleagues have made me the guy I am today. So, I've never looked down on television. Wherever there's good work, I'm ready to be there," Amit told IANS.



Amit says that he is a huge fan of director Reema Kagti. The two are currently working together for Gold.



"I think she makes amazing movies. It's a sports film," he said.



Amit was last seen in Sarkar 3, which will premiere on &pictures on 3 December.



"Sarkar 3 was life-changing. To do a film with Amitabh Bachchan and to be in the same frame as him is something beyond dreams. So, I'm just very grateful that I got to work with him so early in my career. It was a brilliant experience and I just hope I get to do another film with him soon," he said.



(Source: IANS)