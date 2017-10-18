While the entire nation has gathered to celebrate the festivities of Diwali which include a lot of fun and frolic activities along with sharing nostalgic moments catching up with friends, our hardworking TV celebs are in a festive mode too.

Taking a break from their professional lives, actors Manish Nagdev, Karan V Grover, Srishty Rode and their gang caught up together and had some fun time.

Drashti Dhami's brother, Jaisheel took to social media to express how this is the best Diwali he has had so far thanks to all his friends. He has also mentioned some fun things which unfolded 'jab they met'!

Take a look below-

Jaisheel wrote : This diwali is so far the best diwali as I get to know some f***in amazing ppl little more closer

@karanvgrover For making us play the most controversial game of flash

@me.veeraryan For losing his abs for the first time since I have seen

@poppyjabbal Is jaan of this group (she reminds me of devil wears Prada) not that she is devil but she is right as she wears Prada b*****j**

karanvgrover And if i can add to ur list

karanvgrover @jaisheeldhami for being a relentless player no matter how much he wins or looses he doesn't stop playing and also for putting the best card party msg online

Jaisheel also plans to throw another party tonight and has invited everyone

Sounds like some fun! Doesn't it?