Jab we met: Adaa-Shashank's 'set' meeting

Tinsel town builds some really great friendships, and one such story belongs to the pretty Adaa Khan (Naagin 2) and dashing Shashank Vyas (Jaana Na Dil Se Door).

The actors are best buddies and give friendship goals to everyone around!!!

Recently, Shashank visted the sets of Naagin 2 to meet his BFF Adaa, and the duo had a gala time meeting each other.

Talking more about the meeting, Shashank said, “There are very few people in the industry whom I consider as my good and real friends and Adaa is definitely one of them. We both were shooting at the same location but on different sets. When I got to know about it, I visited her set to meet her."

"We hardly get a chance to meet because of our daily hectic schedule, so whenever we get an opportunity like this, we cash on it. Adaa and I have many things to talk about. Unfortunately, we both have lost our mothers, so somewhere down the line, we can connect in a better way," he added.

Great friends indeed!!!