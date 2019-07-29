News

Jabariya Jodi actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s entry to bring a NEW TWIST in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: After Hasee Toh Phasee, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will come together to create magic in Bollywood movie Jabariya Jodi.

Jabariya Jodi revolves around Abhay Singh (Sidharth), who is an expert in forced weddings. He meets Babli Yadav (Parineeti), and they fall in love. When Abhay refuses to marry her, the latter kidnaps him to forcefully wed him. The film promises to be a hilarious entertainer.

Before the movie's release, the couple is on a promotional spree. They were recently spotted enjoying fire paan shots as a part of their promotional activities. As we all know, television is one of the strongest cross-promotion mediums, and a lot of producers and actors bank on television shows to promote their films.

The couple was also seen on the weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film. Now, sources inform us that the duo will soon be making an appearance in Star Plus’ hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, and Karan Singh Grover in the lead roles.

