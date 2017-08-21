It is a known fact that movie promotions on popular reality shows have become mandatory. These special episodes are the most entertaining ones. They are replete with fun-filled moments and hilarity which is why they appeal to the larger audience as well. The best part is to watch these Bollywood celebrities present their candid side on TV.

Recently, when the cast of upcoming film A Gentleman – Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez were shooting for &TV’s Comedy Dangal, something in the similar vein took place.

The quipster Mubeen Saudagar was truly the highlight of this special episode; being at this comic best. He made the audience and the crew cry tears of joy. According to a source, from the set, Mubeen and Rajesh Kumar took a unique challenge of impressing the beautiful actress Jacqueline.

The two men were asked to propose Jacqueline and the latter had to decide who she would eventually go with. Mubeen took the lead and who wouldn’t? (Especially if you get the chance to woo someone as gorgeously hot and sensual as Jacqueline) He went all out and did everything he could to win over the beautiful actress who looked stunning in a pink designer lehenga. The best part of the act was when Mubeen spontaneously started mimicking several Bollywood celebrities to propose her.

Like everyone else present, Jacqueline too couldn’t control her hysterical laughter. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to state that in no time the entire set transformed into a laughter riot. What made it even funnier was that in spite of proposing to Jaqueline in the funniest way possible, Mubeen’s proposal was sadly rejected and Jaqueline’s co-star Siddharth ultimately was successful in winning her nod!

Aww, poor you Mubeen, we completely understand your love for Jacqueline, we really wished you would have been able to win her over but now because it didn’t happen, we can just wish you a better luck next time.