Jagat Janani Maa Sarada completes 300 episodes

Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada, the Bengali soap which focuses on the life of Maa Sarada, completed 300 episodes yesterday (2 February).

The soap sees actress Arpita Mondal in the role of Sarada Devi while Suman Kundu enacts the role of Sri Ramakrishna..

When Tellychakkar.com contacted Arpita for her comment on the achievement of this milestone, she said, “I am very happy. It gives me immense happiness that people have accepted me in the role of Maa Sarada.”

“The entire unit is working so hard on this project. Somewhere, we had this belief that by her (Sarada Devi) grace, we will be successful. It’s because of people’s love and her blessings we could come this far and complete 300 episodes,” she added with confidence.

When asked now that she is playing the character, she must be getting to know many facts about Sarada which she didn’t know before to which she explained, “Many of us do not know about Maa Sarada deeply. The kind of struggle she did, her immense pain, her hard work….I am sure I wouldn’t have known all this had I not played the character. I have read books on her but the feel that I get while playing her role is beyond words.”

We asked the pretty lady, if they are planning for any party for the achievement, she said, “This is not the end. We have a long way to go…so, no celebration now.”

